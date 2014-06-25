PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 25 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to acquire assets via share issue, shares to resume trading on June 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1iEIvlh
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Push for more device firepower drives chip demand-analysts (Adds milestone, background)