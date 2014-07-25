BRIEF-Beijing BDstar Navigation sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 50 pct to 100 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent
July 25 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for its assets restructuring plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jZ7cJK
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.