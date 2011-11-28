SINGAPORE Nov 28 Singapore supermarket retailer Sheng Siong Group Ltd is in talks with a potential partner to help it expand into neighbouring Malaysia, a senior executive said.

Sheng Siong, which owns 25 stores in Singapore today, aims to own at least 50 outlets in Malaysia over the longer-term, as a fast-growing population and rising income will boost demand for basic necessities like groceries.

"Singapore and Malaysia's cultures are similar...Malaysia has a rising population, a lot of natural resources to boost its economy and thus grow consumer spending," said Lim Hock Chee, Sheng Siong's chief executive offer and co-founder told Reuters in an interview.

Sheng Siong is planning to open its first Malaysian supermarket in Johor, and is currently in discussions to form a joint venture with a listed company in the country, Lim said. It does not plan to compete in the hypermarket space, which is already crowded with larger rivals like Carrefour.

Shares of Sheng Siong have risen 19 percent since it listed on August 17, outperforming the Straits Times Index's 5 percent decline in the same period.

REVENUE JUMP

The company, which targets low-to-middle income consumers, is also eyeing revenue growth of about 10 percent annually, implying it will take market share from rivals NTUC and Dairy Farm International, as it hopes to open about 4-6 stores a year in Singapore's suburbs.

"If we open four to six outlets a year, we hope to see revenue growth of about 10 percent annually," Lim said.

"Even in times of economic difficulty, we can still do well and expand. Some customers that used to buy more expensive products will also trade down, benefitting us."

Sheng Siong also stands to gain from the Singapore government's plan to build more public housing over the next few years for its growing population, giving the firm the chance to open more supermarket outlets to cater to the new housing estates, he added.

The supermarket retailer is the third largest in Singapore with a market share of 17.5 percent, behind NTUC and Dairy Farm, according to brokerage firm IIFL. Last year, it booked revenues of S$628.4 million ($479.68 million), half a percent higher than the preceding year.

Sheng Siong also plans to introduce an e-commerce service by 2014, where customers are able to order groceries on the Internet and have them delivered to their homes, Lim said.

The service, which Sheng Siong will invest about S$1 million in initially, will allow the firm to achieve higher margins and target higher income customers-- a group it does not traditionally cater to.

Sheng Siong posted a 33.6 percent fall in its net profit for the nine months ended September to S$23.5 million, while its revenue slid 8.5 percent in the same period to S$439.6 million.

"While core profits will decline in 2011 due to closure of two stores, the company's future growth story is intact, as core profits in 2012-2013 will be driven by new store launches and expansion in gross margin," said IIFL in a report.

Sheng Siong is trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9 times, higher than the sector median of 11 times, according to StarMine estimates. ($1 = 1.3101 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)