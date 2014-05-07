BRIEF-TUCOWS ENTERS INTO FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
May 7 Shengyi Technology Co Ltd
* Says lockup period for 22.51 million shares to end, shares to start trading on May 14
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zyf29v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
* Time Inc to acquire automated ad buying platform Adelphic Inc,terms weren't disclosed- WSJ Source http://on.wsj.com/2kkBcFo
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Monday defended his statement that President Donald Trump's inauguration was the most-watched ever, citing viewership on television and other media and insisting that "our intention is never to lie to you."