(Adds details, context)

* Q3 profit falls 7 percent but above forecast

* Coal prices in China may have bottomed out

* Shenhua outperformed peers, thanks to integrated structure

HONG KONG, Oct 27 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country's largest coal producer, posted a 7 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, as a slowing Chinese economy cut into coal demand.

Stagnating demand from the world's second largest economy has dragged prices of coal, iron ore and other commodities to multi-year lows, hurting the profits of global miners such as BHP Billiton and Vale SA.

But Shenhua, which also owns power plants, railways and ports, is still on track to deliver a modest gain in its full-year profit, analysts say. Unlike competitors who do not own power and transport infrastructure, Shenhua's profitability is at least partially insulated from coal price fluctuations in what some analysts say is the toughest coal market in China for more than a decade.

Net profit for the first nine months of 2012 reached 38.8 billion yuan ($6.21 billion), v ersus a restated profit of 35.7 billion yuan a year earlier, under international accounting standards.

Third quarter earnings fell to 12.1 billion yuan from 13.0 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations. The result was above the mean forecast of 10.8 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of three analysts.

Some analysts believe the worst may be over for China's coal market as prices are bottoming out, with coal mining firms trimming production in response to weak demand.

"I think (coal) prices have found a floor," said Andrew Briscoll, analyst at brokerage CLSA said ahead of Shenhua's earnings release.

"We are expecting a slow recovery in prices through the fourth quarter and into the first half of next year," he said, but added that demand was likely to stay tepid, and inventories high.

In its quarterly report, Shenhua said thermal coal prices in China were currently "stable" after bottoming out in the third quarter. It expects seasonable demand growth in the rest of the year, but China's coal imports may fall because of price fluctuation, it said, without elaborating.

Shenhua's commercial coal output rose 10 percent to 231 million tonnes in the first nine months. Sales volume jumped 15 percent to 330 million tonnes. Its total power output dispatch rose 10 percent to 144.8 billion kilowatt hours.

China Coal Energy , the country's second largest coal producer, this week posted a 22 percent slide in its third quarter earnings. Yanzhou Coal Mining , a smaller coal miner that controls Australia-listed Yancoal Australia Ltd, on Friday posted a net loss of 80 million yuan for the third quarter versus a profit of about 1.1 billion yuan a year earlier. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Jonathan Thatcher)