BEIJING/HONG KONG, March 23 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , China's largest coal producer, on Friday posted an 18 percent rise in 2011 net profit on higher domestic coal prices and increased production volume.

Strong demand in China, the world's top coal producer and consumer, for its power plants, steel and cement industries has helped underpin coal prices at high levels, benefiting coal companies like Shenhua.

For 2011, Shenhua's net profit totaled 45.677 billion yuan ($7.24 billion) versus restated net profit of 38.834 billion yuan for 2010, marking its highest annual net profit since listing in Hong Kong in 2005.

The results were in line with a consensus forecast of 45.57 billion yuan in a Thomson Reuters poll of thirty analysts.

However, analysts said the business outlook for Shenhua and smaller peers Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd and China Coal Energy Co Ltd is clouded by a slowing domestic economy, government price controls and rising mining costs.

"We expect Shenhua's earnings growth this year to slow to a mid-single digit percent, as volume slows and rising costs put pressure on margins," said CLSA analyst Andrew Driscoll ahead of its results release.

Domestic raw coal output is expected to rise 3.7 percent from a year ago to 3.65 billion tonnes, cooling from the 8.7 percent gain recorded in 2011, the government said in a report earlier this month.

The Chinese government cut the nation's economic growth target to 7.5 percent for 2012 versus a longstanding goal of 8 percent, a move anticipated by investors expecting more focus on economic rebalancing and defusing price pressures.

Shenhua expects coal production growth to slow down to 2.8 percent this year, with power output dispatch growth also slower at 19.1 percent.

Shenhua also expects international thermal coal spot prices in 2012 will remain at the average level of 2011.

In 2011, Shenhua's production and operation hit a record high, with coal production up 14.8 percent to 282 million tonnes, and total power output dispatch up 27.3% to 167.61 billion kilowatt hours, the company said.

Shenhua's Hong Kong-listed shares gained 3.4 percent in 2011, compared with a 20 percent loss on the Hang Seng Index . Shenhua's shares are up 0.3 percent this year. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis and Erica Billingham)