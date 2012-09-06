(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
By Kane Wu
HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters Basis Point) - Shenhua Ningxia
Coal Industry Group Co Ltd (Shenning Group) will be seeking
Rmb10bn-plus (US$1.5bn-plus) in loans for a coal-to-oil
production project, banking sources said.
Sources said the financings will likely be syndicated
considering the large amount involved and that major Chinese
banks, including the "big four" -- Agricultural Bank of China
, Bank of China , China
Construction Bank and Industrial &
Commercial Bank of China -- will be
involved in the financing.
One of the "big four" banks is likely to get the mandate as
the financier is Shenning Group's closest relationship bank in
Ningxia province where the company is located, sources said.
The project needs total investment of Rmb58.1bn (US$9.1bn),
according to the website of China's Ministry of Environmental
Protection (MEP).
One source said up to 30% of the total investment could be
raised via bank loans. However, the source said the debt raising
is unlikely to be done in one go as the project will be
constructed in several phase, taking years to complete.
Another source said the project will get approval from the
National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) before
mid-September.
The group has not informed banks of any detail on its
financing plan yet, according to sources.
The MEP document showed, the coal-to-oil project will use
coal liquefaction technology to produce diesel, naphtha,
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and sulfur, with 11 production
plants and affiliated facilities to be constructed. Total annual
output of all the oil-related products amounts to 4m tonnes,
according to the document.
According to local media, Shenning Group has recently
changed its partner on the project from Sasol Synfuels
International to the Institute of Coal Chemistry of Chinese
Academy of Sciences. However the MEP document, dated March 7,
2011, still maintained the project would be jointly developed by
Shenning Group and Sasol, using technologies from Sasol.
Shenning Group is jointly owned by China's largest coal
company Shenhua Group Corp Ltd (51%) and the Ningxia provincial
government (49%). It was established in 2006 with initial
capital of Rmb10.1bn.
According to its website, the group has 44 secondary
production and operation units and operates in sectors such as
coal mining and washing, coal deep processing, coal chemical
industry, power generation and real estate.
Attempts to reach Shenning group and its parent Shenhua
Group were not successful.
State-owned Shenhua Group has just sealed a Rmb25.8bn
five-year loan on August 7 for its acquisition of State Grid
Energy Development Co Ltd, the largest syndicated loan so far
this year according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The deal led by Agricultural Bank of China, China
Construction Bank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China paid
a margin of 90% of the PBOC rate.
