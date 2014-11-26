Nov 26 Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest up to 255 million yuan (41.55 million US dollar) to acquire 51 percent stake in Hebei Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yVCDYc

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1368 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)