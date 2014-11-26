BRIEF-BioScrip announces CFO transition
* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017
Nov 26 Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 255 million yuan (41.55 million US dollar) to acquire 51 percent stake in Hebei Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Aphria raises $100 million to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities