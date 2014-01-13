BRIEF-Erne Ventures increases stake in Farm 51 Group to 7.43 pct
* Erne Ventures SA raises its stake in the company to 7.43 percent from 0.66 percent
Jan 13 Shenzhen China Bicycle Co Holdings Ltd
* Says expects net profit of about 1.5 billion yuan ($248 million) in 2013 versus year-ago net loss of 52.44 million yuan after company and asset restructuring
Source text: link.reuters.com/byx85v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Erne Ventures SA raises its stake in the company to 7.43 percent from 0.66 percent
* Now plans plug-in hybrid and all-electric battery cars for China