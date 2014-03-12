BRIEF-EN3 to raise 4 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 1.7 million shares via private placement to raise 4 billion won, at 2,310 won/share
March 12 Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 14.5 percent y/y at 4.4 billion yuan ($716.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qer57v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1402 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will issue 1.7 million shares via private placement to raise 4 billion won, at 2,310 won/share
April 21 Fujian Fynex Textile Science and Technology Co Ltd :