UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
June 8 Sichuan Datong Gas Development Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 78,690,807 A shares through private placement
* Says it raised 565 million yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eDfFmo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.