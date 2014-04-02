BRIEF-Viscom sees revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2017
* Sees revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2017
April 2 Shenzhen Division video Communications Co Ltd
* Says signs construction contract with local government in Huizhou city for about 360 million yuan ($58.00 million)

($1 = 6.2069 Chinese Yuan)
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application