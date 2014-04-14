BRIEF-Equinix CEO's 2016 compensation was $12 mln
* CEO Stephen Smith's 2016 total compensation was $12 million versus $11.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
April 14 Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry Co Ltd
* Says expects Q1 net profit up 6,500-6,700 percent y/y at 132.6-136.6 million yuan ($21.35-21.99 million)

($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan)
Morgan Stanley says on April 21, 2017, Klaus Kleinfeld resigned from Morgan Stanley's board of directors, effective immediately