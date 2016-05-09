May 9 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies :
* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan (before tax)
per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3
new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May
12 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on
May 13 and the dividend will be paid on May 13
