HONG KONG May 25 Shenzhen Investment Ltd
said it would sell four property and hotel assets to
China Evergrande Group for 5.42 billion yuan ($788
million), walking away from projects in third and fourth-tier
cities to enhance its financial position.
The Chinese developer said it would book a HK$2.9 billion
gain from the sale to Evergrande's Hengda Real Estate Group.
Shares of Shenzhen Investment rose to a 5-week high before
paring gains to be up 0.6 percent and in line with the broader
market. Evergrande's stock jumped as high as 6.9 percent to a
new record of HK$12.46.
$1 = 6.8760 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7896 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)