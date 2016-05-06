BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired 28.9 million shares (32.3 percent stake) in a Wuhan-basd herding firm for 193.8 million yuan from a Hubei-based firm and an individual
* Says it stake in the target company increased to 32.3 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uXJBMy
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)