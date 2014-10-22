BRIEF-Schwab to liquidate two funds
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
Oct 22 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 7,834.8 percent y/y at 211.05 million yuan (34.50 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ot5yCI
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1180 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Niagara Ventures announces shareholder approval and completion of going private transaction