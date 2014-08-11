BRIEF-R&I upgrades Shinsei Bank's rating to "A-" and says stable rating outlook-R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's rating to "A-" from "BBB+"-R&I
Aug 11 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 68.3 percent y/y at 112.1 million yuan (18.22 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rgW0XM
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1542 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's rating to "A-" from "BBB+"-R&I
* Says TRANG BIOMASS, which is a SPC of sub-subsidiary SUN BIOMASS PTE.LTD., acquired property located in Trang, Thailand for 50 million baht on April 19, for setting up biomass fuel manufacturing facility