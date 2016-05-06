BRIEF-CLX Communications sets new financial targets
* TARGET IS THAT NET DEBT OVER TIME SHALL BE BELOW TWO TIMES ADJUSTED EBITDA
May 6 Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics:
* Says the company completed setting up a wholly owned sub-subsidiary with registered capital of 10 million yuan in Yiwu
* Says the new sub-subsidiary is engaged in sale of electronic products and accessories
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln