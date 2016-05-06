UPDATE 1-TPG commits to editorial independence if it wins Fairfax Media bidding war
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln
May 6 Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics:
* Says the company to apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 50 million yuan from Shenzhen Branch of China Minsheng Bank
* Says the comprehensive credit line with a term of one year
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yk8S
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 4.5 MLN VS EUR 4.0 MLN YEAR AGO