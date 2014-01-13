BRIEF-Intracom says that it has no transactions with Alpha Grissin, therefore it won't be affected by its bankruptcy
* Says that it has no transactions with Alpha Grissin, therefore its bankruptcy will not affect the company's financial statements
Jan 13 Shenzhen Techo Telecom Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net profit at 210-260 million yuan ($34.7-$43.0 million) versus net loss of 8.3 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wub95v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says that it has no transactions with Alpha Grissin, therefore its bankruptcy will not affect the company's financial statements
PARIS, April 19 Proxy adviser ISS is recommending to Vivendi's shareholders that they oppose the re-election of French tycoon Vincent Bollore and the appointment of his son Yannick as board members, documents obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.