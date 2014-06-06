GM to start pure-electric model production in China within 2 yrs-AP
April 21 General Motors Co will start production of a pure-electric model in China within two years, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
June 6 Shenzhen Zqgame Co Ltd
* Says to scrap bond issue plan as it is unable to help reduce financing costs
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/bys89v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 21 General Motors Co will start production of a pure-electric model in China within two years, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
* Announces special final single tier dividend of three sen per ordinary share in respect of financial year ended 31 Dec 2016 Source text (http://bit.ly/2oYQxvb) Further company coverage: