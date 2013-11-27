BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Shenzhen Zhenye Group Co Ltd
* Says wins bid for a development project worth 866.4 million yuan ($142 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/baj94v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CEO Earl Austin's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $3.05 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pesv1D Further company coverage: