HONG KONG Jan 5 Shenzhen International
Holdings Ltd said it has completed the acquisition of
a 24 percent stake in Shenzhen Airlines Co Ltd, lifting its
interest in the airlines to 49 percent and enhancing its
exposure in the growing domestic aviation market.
Local government-backed Shenzhen International, an
investment holding company with a focus on logistics and
infrastructure facilities, agreed in May to pay 788.6 million
yuan ($125 million) for the stake from Shenzhen Huirun
Investment Co Ltd, which declared bankruptcy in January 2011.
The remaining 51 percent of Shenzhen Airlines was owned by
Air China Ltd , Shenzhen International said
in a statement late on Wednesday.
"Market demand for domestic air transportation has continued
to grow, contributing to a sound operating environment and
thereby good operating results for Shenzhen Airlines," said
Shenzhen International chairman Guo Yuan in the statement.
Contributions from Shenzhen Airlines to the company jumped
to HK$187 million ($24 million) in the first half of 2011 from
HK$41.75 million a year earlier, it added.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)