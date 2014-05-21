HONG KONG May 21 Chinese knitwear manufacturer
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd has launched
a convertible bond to raise about $500 million for business
expansion and general corporate purposes, IFR, a ThomsonReuters
publication, reported on Wednesday.
The bond, with a fixed coupon of 0.5 percent and a tenor of
five years, has an investor put at the end of the third year,
IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal. The bond will be
priced to give a yield-to-put/maturity of 1.25-1.75 percent.
The conversion premium is indicated at 32.5-37.5 percent, it
added. Credit Suisse and HSBC Holdings are
joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by)