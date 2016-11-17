HAVANA Nov 17 Sherritt International Corp's
joint nickel venture in Cuba will return to profit next
year if prices for the metal sustain themselves at the current
level, the Canadian mining company's head said in an interview.
Speaking at Sherritt's office in Havana on Wednesday, Chief
Executive David Pathe said the price, which has risen around 20
percent this year from multi-year lows, could even improve given
global nickel supplies were expected to swing into a deficit.
"If prices can sustain where we are now, we will be EBITDA
(earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)
positive at these prices with some upside in 2017," Pathe said.
"It looks like the nickel market... is moving into deficit,
with forecasts of deficit for few years, and we are optimistic
it will be positive for pricing going forward," Pathe said.
A Reuters poll released last week showed that analysts
expected the average price of nickel would hover around current
levels of around $11,000 a tonne in 2017.
Nickel is essential in the production of stainless steel and
other corrosion-resistant alloys. Beyond its Cuba venture,
Sherritt also has a stake in a large Madagascar nickel mine.
The Canadian company has been operating in Communist-ruled
Cuba for more than two decades and says it is the most-vested
foreign investor on the island.
While Pathe expected little if any profit from its Cuban
nickel business in 2016, he forecast $50 million to $70 million
in EBITDA from its Cuban oil and power ventures.
Sherritt has been focused in recent years on improving
efficiency in existing businesses rather than undertaking new
projects in Cuba, he said.
"We've had, in particular in this market environment, enough
on our plate in existing business, but as you look ahead, there
is the opportunity to do more," he said.
Sherritt was talking with Cuba about different investment
options in power generation, he said. The company already has a
one-third interest in a joint-venture with production capacity
of 506 megawatts, equivalent to 15 percent of the Cuban grid.
Asked about the impact of the U.S.-Cuban detente, Pathe said
the key issue for businesses like his remained the embargo,
which was still firmly in place.
"As and when (it is lifted), it will be good for us, in that
it will give us access to U.S. suppliers and to U.S. markets,"
Pathe said. "It would also help demystify our assets."
"There are people who see the political risks of our assets
being higher than it is because of the noise around the
Cuban-American relationship."
