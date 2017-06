Feb 22 Diversified miner Sherritt International Corp reported a 34 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by a premium payment and price declines in nickel and cobalt.

For the October-December quarter, net profit fell to C$28.1 million, or 9 Canadian cents a share, from C$42.7 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share.

Revenue for Sherritt, which has operations in Canada, Cuba, Madagascar, Pakistan and Spain, rose 11 percent to C$536.8 million.