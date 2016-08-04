TORONTO Aug 4 Canadian miner Sherritt
International Corp said on Thursday that lenders for a
large Madagascar nickel mine, which it holds with partners, will
defer six principal loan payments totaling $565 million until
2021.
The agreement gives additional time for nickel prices to
recover and partners to manage their funding requirements, said
Sherritt, which holds a 40 percent stake in the Ambatovy joint
venture. Japan's Sumitomo Corp holds a 35 percent stake
and Korea Resources Corp (Kores) 27.5 percent.
They owe lenders, including Export Development Canada and
the African Development Bank, $1.6 billion. But with nickel
prices down nearly 80 percent since 2007, the mine is producing
at a loss.
Semi-annual cash interest payments will continue under the
deferral plan, Sherritt said, with principal and interest
repayments starting in 2021 or earlier, depending on cash flow
generation.
Sherritt Chief Executive David Pathe said in an interview
last week he was "encouraged" by an increase in nickel prices to
around $4.70 a pound, but that long-term prices of $8 to $9 a
pound were needed to sustain an industry where about half of
nickel operations are producing at a loss.
Prices of nickel, a top performer among industrial metals in
recent months, are likely to retreat by the end of the year even
though shortages are becoming more severe, according to a
Reuters poll released last week.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Tom Brown)