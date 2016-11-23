TORONTO Four workers at a Sherritt International Corp (S.TO) joint venture in Cuba died on Tuesday, when a municipal bridge they were repairing collapsed, the Canadian miner said on Wednesday.

Sherritt, which owns 50 percent of the Moa nickel operation with General Nickel Company SA of Cuba, said the bridge had been damaged by Hurricane Matthew in October and workers have been repairing the structure since late last month. The bridge provides access to the Moa mine and plant, which are operating at reduced rates, the company said.

The impact on production will depend on how quickly a secondary access route to the mine operation can be put into place, Sherritt said. The Toronto-based company expects to announce more information in coming days.

The bridge crosses a shallow river and is the main access from the local town and port of Moa to the mine site and a acid leach plant. An investigation into the accident is under way, Sherritt said, adding that the last reported fatality at Moa was a decade ago.

Sherritt was not immediately available for comment.

In a recent interview, the company said that Moa would return to profit next year if prices for the metal remained at current levels.

Chief Executive David Pathe said prices, which have risen some 20 percent this year from multi-year lows, could even improve given global nickel supplies were expected to swing into a deficit.

Pathe expected little if any profit from Sherritt's Cuban nickel business in 2016 but forecast $50 million to $70 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from its Cuban oil and power ventures.

Nickel is essential in the production of stainless steel and other corrosion-resistant alloys. Beyond its Cuba venture, Sherritt has a stake in a large Madagascar nickel mine.

The Canadian company has been operating in Cuba for more than two decades.

(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Grant McCool and Steve Orlofsky)