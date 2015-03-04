(Adds comments from city official, makes clear blast was not at
Sherritt International facility)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 4 A blast in Fort
Saskatchewan, Alberta, on Wednesday was caused by a contract
worker accidentally rupturing a gas line, a city spokeswoman
said, and was not at the Sherritt International fertilizer plant
as earlier reported by local media.
Wendy Kinsella, communications adviser for the City of Fort
Saskatchewan, an industrial center northeast of the provincial
capital Edmonton, said there were no injuries and the resulting
fire was quickly extinguished.
"There was a bit of a boom when the gas initially released,"
Kinsella said. "The highway was closed to keep people away from
the area."
Initial local media reports said the gas leak was at a
fertilizer plant owned by Sherritt International Corp but
Kinsella said the explosion occurred to the east of the
facility, probably around one km away, in an undeveloped area.
