BRIEF-Whitestone REIT says offering 8.10 mln common shares
* Whitestone REIT announces proposed offering of common shares
TORONTO May 6 Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp's management board nominees were all elected at the company's shareholder meeting on Tuesday, and no dissident nominees won spots on the board after a months-long proxy fight.
A group of activist investors led by investment holding company Clarke Inc had put forward a slate of nominees for Sherritt's board, including Clarke Chief Executive George Armoyan. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Writing by Allison Martell)
* Whitestone REIT announces proposed offering of common shares
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S