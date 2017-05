April 28 Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue after raising nickel output at its mines in Madagascar and Cuba.

Sherritt said revenue was C$278.3 million ($231.3 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up from C$250.7 million a year earlier.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of C$56.8 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$70.5 million, or 24 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, net loss from continuing operations was 24 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.2030 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)