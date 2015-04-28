(Adds details, shares)
April 28 Canadian miner Sherritt International
Corp reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue as
it ramped up nickel production at its flagship mine in
Madagascar and boosted output in Cuba.
The Ambatovy joint venture in Madagascar, in which Sherritt
has a 40 percent interest, produced 33 percent more nickel in
the first quarter than a year earlier, the company said on
Tuesday.
The project achieved its target production rate ahead of
schedule, overcoming a hydrogen sulphide leak and a strike
during the quarter. A separate strike in April has also since
been resolved.
Sherritt's partners in the Ambatovy project are Sumitomo
Corp, Korea Resources Corp and SNC-Lavalin
Group.
Sherritt said it expected nickel markets to remain under
pressure due to weakened demand from stainless steel mills.
The company also said it recorded a C$30 million benefit
from lower taxes at its Cuban operations as a result of a new
foreign investment during the first quarter.
Sherritt said revenue was C$278.3 million ($231.3 million)
for the quarter ended March 31, up from C$250.7 million a year
earlier.
The company reported a net loss from continuing operations
of C$56.8 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share, compared with
C$70.5 million, or 24 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, net loss from continuing operations
was 24 Canadian cents per share.
Up to Tuesday's close of C$2.35, the Toronto-based company's
shares had fallen nearly 50 percent in the last 12 months,
steeper than the 8 percent fall in the S&P/TSX capped
diversified metals and mining index.
($1 = 1.2030 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton)