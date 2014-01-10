TORONTO Jan 10 Canada's Sherritt International Corp will hold a special meeting of shareholders on May 6 to vote on an activist investor's slate of board nominees, the company said on Friday.

The nickel, oil and gas producer said the meeting was requisitioned by shareholders affiliated with George Armoyan, including Clark Inc, which beneficially own some 5 percent of its shares.

The special meeting will be held together with Sherritt's routine annual meeting.