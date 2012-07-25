Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
July 25 Canada's Sherritt International Corp said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell 32 percent on lower nickel prices and lower export thermal coal sales volumes.
The nickel miner earned C$40.8 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter. That compared with C$60.1 million, or 20 Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 13 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell slightly to C$487.9 million. Analysts had expected revenue of C$491.5 million.
Sherritt produces nickel in Canada, Cuba, Indonesia and Madagascar. The company also mines coal and is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba.
