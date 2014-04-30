April 30 Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp reported a first-quarter loss compared with a profit a year earlier, due to costs related to a charge on a Madagascar mine and the weakening of Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar.

The company reported a net loss of C$48.2 million ($44 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$23.1 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company's revenue rose 13 percent to C$120.9 million. ($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)