Homebuilder PulteGroup's profit rises 9.9 pct
April 25 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, aided by higher home sales and average selling prices.
April 30 Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp reported a first-quarter loss compared with a profit a year earlier, due to costs related to a charge on a Madagascar mine and the weakening of Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar.
The company reported a net loss of C$48.2 million ($44 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$23.1 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Toronto-based company's revenue rose 13 percent to C$120.9 million. ($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 25 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, aided by higher home sales and average selling prices.
LAGOS, April 25 The Nigerian naira was quoted 18.3 percent weaker for portfolio investors on Tuesday compared with the interbank rate, a day after the central bank said it would allow investors to trade the currency at market determined rates.