GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall as traders cash in French election bets
* Shares touch record highs then dip after anticipated Macron win
March 24 Miner Sherritt International Corp said on Tuesday it has hired Steve Wood, the president and chief executive of ArcelorMittal Canada, as its chief operating officer.
Wood, who will oversee Sherritt's metals, oil and gas and power operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar, starts his new job on April 27.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Gunna Dickson)
* Shares touch record highs then dip after anticipated Macron win
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared