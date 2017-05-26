WASHINGTON May 26 Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival Valspar Corp, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

To gain antitrust approval, the FTC required the companies to sell Valspar’s North America Industrial Wood Coatings Business, which makes stains, sealants and other products used for kitchen cabinets and other products.

The FTC valued the deal at $11.3 billion. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernard Orr)