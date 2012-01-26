* Q4 adj EPS $0.84 vs est $0.83
* Q4 sales $2.07 bln vs est $2.05 bln
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.56-$0.74 vs est $0.70
* Sees 2012 EPS $5.37-$5.67 vs est $5.58
Jan 26 Top U.S. paints maker
Sherwin-Williams Co's quarterly results narrowly beat
market expectations as price increases helped the it combat high
raw material costs, and the company forecast first-quarter sales
ahead of estimates.
Shares of the company, which makes paints like Dutch Boy,
Krylon, Minwax, Water Seal and its namesake brand, rose as much
as 4 percent to a fresh life high of $99.60.
"Our operating segments continue to control costs and
implement price increases in an effort to keep pace with rising
raw material increases," Chief Executive Christopher Connor said
in a statement.
Sherwin-Williams' results mark the third time in four
quarters that the company has bested expectations.
The company's string of market-topping results come at a
time when paint makers, including AkzoNobel NV, the
world's largest paints maker, have been smarting from high
prices of raw materials, like titanium dioxide and oil-related
resins and solvents.
In October, Dutch AkzoNobel abandoned its 2011 core profit
outlook and said it would cut costs to offset higher raw
material prices and softening demand in China.
For the fourth quarter, the company earned $14.6 million, or
14 cents a share, compared with $72.9 million, or 67 cents, last
year.
Excluding a 70-cents-a-share one off tax related charge, the
company earned 84 cents in the quarter.
Analysts expected the company to earn 83 cents a share.
Sales rose 9 percent to $2.07 billion, also narrowly beating
expectations of $2.05 billion.
The company's results were also helped by higher paint sales
volume in the company's global finishes and Latin America
coatings segments.
Sherwin-Williams expects sales in the current quarter to
grow 9-14 percent over last year, which translates to sales of
$2.02-$2.12 billion, slightly ahead of expectations of $2
billion.
The company, however projected current quarter earnings of
56-74 cents a share, largely below analysts' expectation of 70
cents.
Shares of the company, which caters to do-it-yourself (DIY)
customers, contractors, as well as multinational industrial
manufacturers, were trading nearly flat at $95.95 on Thursday on
the New York Stock Exchange.