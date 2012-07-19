GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
July 19 Top U.S. paints maker Sherwin-Williams Co posted higher quarterly earnings helped by higher selling prices.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $227.8 million, or $2.17 per share, up from $179.1 million, or $1.66 per share
Sales rose 9.3 percent to $2.57 billion in the quarter.
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund