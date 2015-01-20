Jan 20 Liaoning Shidai Wanheng Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Liaoning-based energy firm for 350 million yuan ($56.33 million) via share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DXb8Dp; bit.ly/1CvwUKc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2137 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)