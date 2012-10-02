TEL AVIV Oct 2 Shikun & Binui, Israel's leading construction group, won a contract worth $390 million from the government of Nigeria to pave and widen a highway in the Sagamu-Benin region.

The work will be carried out over three years.

Shikun & Binui is controlled by the Arison Group, the investment arm of billionaire Shari Arison. Its shares were up 3.3 percent in morning trade in Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)