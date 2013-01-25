BRIEF-Healthcare Trust Of America announces pricing of notes
* Healthcare trust of america announces pricing of $500 million of 3.750% senior unsecured 10-year notes and $400 million of 2.950% senior unsecured 5-year notes
TOKYO Jan 25 Japanese precision equipment maker Shimadzu Corp said on Friday that it was suspended from participating in contracts with the country's Ministry of Defence after admitting it had overcharged the government for its services.
The suspension will remain in effect until the overcharged funds are refunded and preventive measures are put in place, Shimadzu said in a statement.
In a similar incident, Mitsubishi Electric Corp pledged in December to refund almost $1 billion after overcharging several government agencies, including the Ministry of Defence, for over a decade. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Healthcare trust of america announces pricing of $500 million of 3.750% senior unsecured 10-year notes and $400 million of 2.950% senior unsecured 5-year notes
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, investor quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 1 Investors in U.S.-based exchange-traded funds charged into stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, halting a four-week period of reticence, as equities set record highs. U.S.-based stock ETFs swelled with $10.1 billion in new cash during the week ended May 31, offsetting $915 million in withdrawals from their mutual fund counterparts, which a