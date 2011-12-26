BANGKOK Dec 26 Thailand's Shin Corp Pcl :

* Plans to pay an interim dividend of 2.34 baht a share for its Aug 11-Dec 25 period, it said in a statement to the exchange

* The company has said it may pay a special dividend after it planned to sell a 2.05 percent stake in mobile affiliate Advanced Info Service Pcl to Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Viparat Jantraprap)