BRIEF-Tes signs contract worth 16.75 bln won
* Says it signed 16.75 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide semiconductor manufacturing system
BANGKOK Dec 26 Thailand's Shin Corp Pcl :
* Plans to pay an interim dividend of 2.34 baht a share for its Aug 11-Dec 25 period, it said in a statement to the exchange
* The company has said it may pay a special dividend after it planned to sell a 2.05 percent stake in mobile affiliate Advanced Info Service Pcl to Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Viparat Jantraprap)
* Says it signed 16.75 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide semiconductor manufacturing system
June 12 Two cyber security firms have uncovered malicious software that they believe caused a December 2016 Ukraine power outage, they said on Monday, warning the malware could be easily modified to harm critical infrastructure operations around the globe.