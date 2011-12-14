BANGKOK Dec 14 Thailand's Shin Corp Pcl :

* Cedar Holdings, a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings , is likely to sell more of its shares in Shin Corp to help boost tradable shares in the Thai firm, Shin Executive Chairman Somprasong Boonyachai told reporters

* Shin Corp plans a board meeting to approve a special dividend for its 2011 performance; if the board approves, it expects to pay the dividend in February

* Expects to gain 2.34 baht a share from the sales of a 2.05 percent stake in mobile affiliate Advanced Info Service Pcl to Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)