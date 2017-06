BANGKOK Jan 19 Thai telecoms group Shin Corp Pcl said on Thursday that Cedar Holdings, a unit of Singapore Temasek Holdings, had sold 200 million shares, or 6.2 percent of Shin.

The sale would dilute Cedar's holding in Shin to 37.99 percent, the Thai firm told the stock exchange.

That comfirmed an IFR report late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)