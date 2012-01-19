* Sells Shin shares at 40.40 baht each, raising $254 mln

* Cedar holdings in Shin down to 37.99% after stake sale

* Stake sale boosts Shin free float to 20 pct

* Shin shares up 1.7 pct, outperform market (Adds analyst comment, details of sale)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Jan 19 Thai telecoms group Shin Corp Pcl confirmed on Thursday that an affiliate of Singapore's Temasek Holdings had sold 6.2 percent of Shin for $254 million, in a move to boost the tradeable shares of Shin to 20.4 percent.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported late on Wednesday that Cedar Holdings, 49 percent owned by Temasek, was selling 200 million shares.

The transactions were executed via 25 big lot deals at 40.40 baht per share, valuing the deal at 8.08 billion baht ($254 million), according to the stock exchange data.

The price represented a 7.1 percent discount to Shin's Wednesday closing price of 43.50 baht per share.

At 0415 GMT, Shin shares were up 1.72 percent at 44.25 baht, outperforming a 0.8 percent gain of the broader index.

About 75 percent of the shares were sold to Thai investors and the remaining to Thai NVDR Co Ltd. The sale would dilute Cedar's holding in Shin to 37.99 percent, Shin told the stock exchange.

This was the second time in six months Cedar diluted its holding in Shin, after the company sold nearly 8 percent of Shin in August 2011.

With the stake sake, Shin's free float has now risen to 20.4 percent from 13.8 percent, higher than the stock exchange's minimum requirement of 15 percent.

UNDER PRESSURE

Founded by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Shin had been under pressure to boost its free float, which dropped to under 4 percent following Temasek's $3.8 billion takeover of Shin in 2006.

Analysts have a positive view about the sale on expectation that a rising free float would help Shin to be included in the big-cap SET50 index and the bright outlook of its mobile and satellite businesses would boost Shin's earnings growth.

"We are confident that Shin will be included in the SET50 in the next round, while its normal operations should be bright due to strong contributions from mobile and satellite businesses," Asia Plus Securities said in a note.

Shin has interests in several telecoms businesses, including Advanced Info Service, Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, and satellite firm Thaicom.

Aspen Holdings, wholly owned by Temasek, has no "immediate plan" to sell any of its 41.6 percent stake at this moment, Shin said, adding Aspen remained confident in Shin's business and management.

Temasek-linked companies Cedar and Aspen Holdings would still own 79.6 percent of Shin after the stake sale.

Temasek has signalled in the past that it would reduce its stake in the telecoms firm.

In December, Shin Executive Chairman Somprasong Boonyachai said Cedar was likely to sell more of its shares to help boost the number of tradable shares in the Thai firm. ($1 = 31.75 Baht) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)