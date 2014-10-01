(Corrects spelling of Elisabeth in headline)
Sept 30 Elisabeth Murdoch, the daughter of media
mogul Rupert Murdoch, will step down as the chairman of Shine
Group when it merges with Endemol and Core Media Group Inc
, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said in May that it
would form a joint venture with Endemol, Shine Group and Core
Media Group.
Sophie Turner Laing, the former managing director of content
at British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc, has been named
chief executive of the merged entity, the Financial Times
reported.
Elisabeth, founded and sold her Shine Group television
business to News Corp in 2011.
She was set to obtain a seat on the board of directors at
News Corp, but decided against pursuing the nomination following
the phone hacking scandal that dogged the company.
Shine Group were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)