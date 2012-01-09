SEOUL Jan 9 South Korea's Shinsegae Group, which owns the country's biggest discount store chain E-Mart, plans to invest 1.9 trillion won ($1.63 billion) this year, a group official said on Monday.

The official, who asked not to be identified as the information had not yet been made public, added that the investment would focus on expanding its department store network and launching a new premium outlet. ($1 = 1162.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)