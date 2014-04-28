TOKYO, April 28 Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd
and property asset manager Kenedix said on
Monday they will set up a real estate trust specialising in
homes for the elderly with at least 50 billion yen ($490
million) in assets.
The REIT will be listed this year after an initial public
offering, said Takashi Fujimura, president of Japan Senior
Living Co, which will manage the REIT, adding that the trust
expects to boost its assets by about 20 billion yen a year.
Shinsei and Kenedix are the latest financial institutions
seeking to tap the growing demand for elderly facilities in
Japan, one of the world's most rapidly ageing societies.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp have also announced plans for similar REITs.
Currently, Japan has no listed REITs that focus on healthcare
facilities for seniors.
Besides Shinsei and Kenedix, other shareholders in Japan
Senior Living include contractor Haseko Corp and
building products group Lixil Group.
Japan's real estate market is rebounding as Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's aggressive reforms start to pull the economy out of
15 years of deflation.
($1 = 102.0350 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Miral Fahmy)